SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 712,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,275,000 after buying an additional 24,485 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 47,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $213,000.

VTI traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $165.96. 87,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,919. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

