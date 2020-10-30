SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 1,873 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,581,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 37.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $12.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.21. The stock had a trading volume of 44,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,776. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.58.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.