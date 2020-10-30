SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 104.9% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,565 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 93,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,208 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 187,858 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.91. 183,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,441. The firm has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $132.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.07 and its 200 day moving average is $98.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,452. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.