SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $64.38 on Friday, reaching $1,621.26. 152,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,577. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,510.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,461.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,058.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,711.73.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

