SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 25,224 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,224 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North American Management Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 263,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 36,460 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 524,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 234,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 47,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 24.8% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,659,602. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

