SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 34,725 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,725 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 857.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 597,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,127,000 after acquiring an additional 534,788 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 1,569,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,768,000 after purchasing an additional 462,440 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 146.0% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 734,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 435,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $110.68. 59,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,416. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.12 and a one year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

