SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 3,707 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,131,629. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

