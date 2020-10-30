SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 768,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,570,598. The company has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

