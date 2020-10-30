Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $675.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

BIO traded up $14.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $582.34. 4,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $592.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.34.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

