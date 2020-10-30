Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Update

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 164.0% from the September 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 3,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $157.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLDB. SVB Leerink cut Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

