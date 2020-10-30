Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Earnings Results

Southern (NYSE:SO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Southern updated its FY20 guidance to $3.10-3.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 80,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,326. Southern has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

