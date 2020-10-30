Sparkle Loyalty Reaches Market Cap of $960,319.47 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $960,319.47 and $640,498.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkle Loyalty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00211181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.14 or 0.01200445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000189 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,069,507 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

