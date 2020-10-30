Spinnaker Trust Acquires 260 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $148.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,395 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

