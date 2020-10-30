Spinnaker Trust Acquires 2,768 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $184,333,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,221,000 after buying an additional 3,307,291 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $66,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

