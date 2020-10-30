Spinnaker Trust Boosts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total value of $2,839,998.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.40.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $440.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.81. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $453.20.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

