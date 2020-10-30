Spinnaker Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $272.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $800.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.45.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

