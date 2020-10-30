Spinnaker Trust Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Shares of LMT opened at $352.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

