Spinnaker Trust Has $1.71 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperimus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,500,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $348.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.69 and a 200-day moving average of $330.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

