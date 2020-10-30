Spinnaker Trust Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $158.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.38.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

