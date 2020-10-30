Spinnaker Trust Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

UNH stock opened at $305.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $288.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $335.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

