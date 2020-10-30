Spinnaker Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after buying an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Comcast by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,361,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,302 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Comcast by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 432,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,852,000 after buying an additional 141,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

