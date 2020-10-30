Spinnaker Trust Increases Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises about 0.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.76% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,622,000 after buying an additional 588,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 374.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 209,045 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 118.4% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 110,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 487.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 350,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $50.84 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.