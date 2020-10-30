Spinnaker Trust Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

