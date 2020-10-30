Spinnaker Trust Purchases 130 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Amgen by 26.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 591,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,837,000 after acquiring an additional 122,130 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 67.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,460,000 after acquiring an additional 295,600 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $216.68 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.58.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

