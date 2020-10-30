Spinnaker Trust Purchases 1,819 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $268.96 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

