Spinnaker Trust Purchases 331 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $309,370,000 after acquiring an additional 592,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 70,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 57.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

Shares of DIS opened at $121.33 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of -196.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.