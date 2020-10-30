Spinnaker Trust Purchases 58,863 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,863 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,494 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,327 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

