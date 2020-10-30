Spinnaker Trust Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,666.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,510.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,461.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,058.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,701.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

