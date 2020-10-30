Spinnaker Trust Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Compass Point upped their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.39.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total value of $9,652,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,517,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,121,042,967.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,571 shares of company stock worth $65,431,990. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $291.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

