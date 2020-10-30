Spinnaker Trust Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after purchasing an additional 597,606 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $802,291,000 after purchasing an additional 674,848 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $681,161,000 after purchasing an additional 282,434 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

NYSE:UNP opened at $175.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $210.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

