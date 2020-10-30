Spinnaker Trust Sells 123,104 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,104 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $507,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,678,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 57,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000.

FTEC stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96.

