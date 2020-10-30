Spinnaker Trust Sells 14,644 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,644 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after buying an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,354,000 after buying an additional 150,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.