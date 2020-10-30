Spinnaker Trust Sells 333 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,940 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 29.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $64.75 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

