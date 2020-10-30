Spinnaker Trust Sells 333 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,940 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 29.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $64.75 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
