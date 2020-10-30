Spinnaker Trust Sells 730 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

NYSE:ITW opened at $196.81 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $208.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.60 and its 200 day moving average is $181.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

