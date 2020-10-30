Spinnaker Trust Sells 9,184 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 756,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,583,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 734,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,263,000 after acquiring an additional 38,761 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

