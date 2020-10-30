Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $19.26. 41,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28.

In related news, Director Joel D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

