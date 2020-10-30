SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $85.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,876. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $88.43.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 47,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $3,502,033.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,877.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $197,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,938 shares of company stock valued at $9,809,663. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

