SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%.

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,625. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $3,177,524.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at $17,559,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

