Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.93 Billion

Analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce $6.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the highest is $7.13 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $7.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $28.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.83 billion to $29.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.19 billion to $31.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.75. The company had a trading volume of 178,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,298,339. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Starbucks by 88.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after buying an additional 3,248,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

