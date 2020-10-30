Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires New Shares in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE CCC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. 27,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,273. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Analytics Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

