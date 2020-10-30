Stephenson National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. 282,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,570,598. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.