Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 245 Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth $1,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Docusign by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Docusign by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total transaction of $3,215,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded down $10.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.94. The stock had a trading volume of 58,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.77.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.61.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

