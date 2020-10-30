Stephenson National Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. AXA grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 768,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,992,000 after acquiring an additional 188,515 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

NYSE:CL traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

