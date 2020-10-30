Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $242,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,905,000 after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 457,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,797. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.