Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $507,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.5% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 45,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.