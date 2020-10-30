Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 11,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,744.95.

Shares of GOOG traded up $64.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,631.92. The stock had a trading volume of 104,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,294. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,065.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,516.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,465.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

