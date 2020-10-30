Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,711.73.

GOOGL traded up $71.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,628.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,058.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,510.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,461.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.