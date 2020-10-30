Stephenson National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust owned about 0.15% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 71,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $54.31. 1,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,696. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

