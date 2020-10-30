Stephenson National Bank & Trust Sells 107 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after purchasing an additional 772,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,769,000 after buying an additional 367,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,212,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.60 and a 200 day moving average of $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $208.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

