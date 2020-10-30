Stephenson National Bank & Trust Sells 149 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.11. 40,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,753. The stock has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $210.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.20 and a 200-day moving average of $178.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.